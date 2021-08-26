Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $41,000 Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

