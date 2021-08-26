Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $353.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

