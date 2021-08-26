Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $59,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $588.77 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $618.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

