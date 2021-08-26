Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 207.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $234.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

