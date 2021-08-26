Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $8,757,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,390 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.