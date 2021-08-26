Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 200 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLAC stock opened at $334.02 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

