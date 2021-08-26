SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,438. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

