SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SelectQuote stock traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 968,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

