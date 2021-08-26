Selfkey (KEY) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $45.18 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.