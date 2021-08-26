SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

SEMrush stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $1,536,970.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

