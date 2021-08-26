Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 97,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,831. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

