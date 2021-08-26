Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 594 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.90. 107,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

