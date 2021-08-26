Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 1,075,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

