Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. 1,314,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,285,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

