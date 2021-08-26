Severn Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Severn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter.

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

