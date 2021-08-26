Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

