Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 40,926 The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.