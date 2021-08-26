Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

NYSE PHD opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.