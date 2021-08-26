Sherri R. Luther Sells 17,106 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,941. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

