ShipChain Hits Market Cap of $292,453.53 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $292,453.53 and $1.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 118% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.88 or 0.00755085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00097434 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

