Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

