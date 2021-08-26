Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

