Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Grows By 2,400.0%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADMLF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.