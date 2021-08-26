Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Rises By 410.0%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.