Short Interest in Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Expands By 990.4%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 990.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fast Track Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,067. Fast Track Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

