Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Declines By 98.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

FIBRA Prologis stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,603. FIBRA Prologis has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

