Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Grows By 3,600.0%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

L’Occitane International stock remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.