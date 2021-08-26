Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Rises By 381.4%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 381.4% from the July 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.0 days.

MNARF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNARF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.