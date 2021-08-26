Short Interest in MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Drops By 90.9%

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 6,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771. MotorVac Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Get MotorVac Technologies alerts:

About MotorVac Technologies

MotorVac Technologies, Inc manufactures fuel system cleaning equipment and detergents for gasoline and diesel powered engines. Its core products include the MotorVac CarbonClean System for gasoline engines and the Industrial Diesel Tune System for diesel engines. These systems comprise a fuel system diagnostic and cleaning machine and various proprietary cleaning detergents.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MotorVac Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorVac Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.