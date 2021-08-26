Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Decreases By 99.8%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 337,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,013. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile
