Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Decreases By 99.8%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 337,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,013. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.