Short Interest in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Drops By 94.1%

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPHS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 40,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,908. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.
Sophiris Bio Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.