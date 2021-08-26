Short Interest in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Drops By 94.1%

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 40,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,908. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

