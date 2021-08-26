Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Grows By 343.6%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 343.6% from the July 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

SNMSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. Spin Master has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

