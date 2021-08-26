Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Grows By 343.6%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 343.6% from the July 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

SNMSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254. Spin Master has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.