Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Decreases By 92.5%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the July 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Star Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

