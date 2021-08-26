Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 99.2%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TXCCQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 201,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. TranSwitch has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures.

