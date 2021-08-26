Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Grows By 829.4%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 829.4% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of VDMCY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 5,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

