Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Grows By 829.4%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 829.4% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.
Shares of VDMCY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 5,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.28.
About Vodacom Group
Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.