Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Rises By 829.4%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 829.4% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS VDMCY traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodacom Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

