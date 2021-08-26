SHPING (SHPING) Price Down 16.8% This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. SHPING has a market cap of $1.04 million and $85,812.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,559,955 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

