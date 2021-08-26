Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $16.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.53 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

