Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCF opened at $7.66 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

