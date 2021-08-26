SingularityDAO Price Tops $2.07 on Top Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00004413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.88 or 0.00755085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00097434 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,085,695 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

