Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $31.85 million and approximately $453,271.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00153788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,026.05 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.93 or 0.01023382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.77 or 0.06623754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

