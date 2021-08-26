SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.73 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.