Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,254.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,254 ($55.58) and last traded at GBX 4,214 ($55.06), with a volume of 160790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,203 ($54.91).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,010.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

