Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

