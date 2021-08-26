Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $13.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.83. The company had a trading volume of 240,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,339. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion and a PE ratio of -77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.63.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.74.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

