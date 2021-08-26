Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $340.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

