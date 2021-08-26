Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $283.76, but opened at $296.66. Snowflake shares last traded at $301.94, with a volume of 90,739 shares.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.63. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.46.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

