So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.49. So-Young International shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 1,905 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -646.00 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in So-Young International by 2,608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

