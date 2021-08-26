Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $345,000.

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,694. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57.

