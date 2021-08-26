Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $154.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.